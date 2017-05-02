Students celebrate Labour Day across Tricity schools

To honour workers for their contribution towards making our lives easier, schools across the Tricity celebrated the untiring services provided by the labourers on the Labour Day on Monday. Students of Saupin’s School in Chandigarh on Labour Day hopay tributes to the services provided by the Safai Karamcharis in school took the broom and indulged in cleansing of the school and its field with brooms. The students also took the initiative to clean their classrooms as the Safai Karamcharis judged the classrooms for cleanliness.

As a mark of respect self made cakes, snacks and lemonades were also served by the children and served refreshments to the Safai Karamcharis.Similar, events were seen in government girls model senior secondary school ( GGMSSS) located in sector 18 were also held where Justice Surya Kant was the chief guest as he addressed the students about the importance of celebrating this day.

Labour Day was observed at the Mata Sahib Kaur Public Senior Secondary School, Swara Mohali where the students thanked the helpers of the school by singing songs for their dedication and support.

While in Manav Mangal Smart World also gave a treat to the helping staff of the school and organized games like Musical Chair, Tug of War and Sac Race. Helpers were enjoying the day indulged in dancing on their favorite songs.

A special assembly was organized for the students of the school in which they learnt about the importance of the day, reason behind the celebration of the day and origin of the day.

