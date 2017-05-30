Students break mother tongue jinx, 85.06% pass

This year, 85.06 per cent students cleared the Gujarati language exam. This year, 85.06 per cent students cleared the Gujarati language exam.

There has a been significant drop in the number of students failing the Class X Gujarati language examination, conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). This year, 85.06 per cent students cleared the Gujarati language exam — over 12 per cent improvement from the previous year when only 72.43 per cent students were successful.

In 2016, 2.29 lakh students had failed the exam in the mother tongue. This year, the number dropped to 1.03 lakh, breaking a six-year jinx. “This trend was certainly a matter of concern for the state education department. So, last year after 2.29 lakh students failed in the mother tongue, we decided to take the challenge and reduce this number through various campaigns,” said Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

As compared to Gujarati language, students continued to post better results in English language. Out of 60,832 students who appeared in the subject, only 2,476 failed to clear, recording a pass percentage of 95.93 per cent, an increase of nearly 3 per cent from the previous year. However, Mathematics fared the worst, with only 69.26 per cent student clearing the subject. As many as 2.38 lakh students failed in the subject.

