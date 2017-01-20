Students at IIT-B support agitation against Jallikattu ban

The students claimed the sport had been misconceptualised as bull ‘taming’. PTI The students claimed the sport had been misconceptualised as bull ‘taming’. PTI

A group of students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, have extended their support to protests in Tamil Nadu against the ban on Jallikattu, a sport in which bulls participate.

Three days after the youth gathered at Chennai’s Marina beach in support of Jallikattu, around 50 IIT-B students came together Thursday to hold a silent protest within campus to show their support.

Watch what else is in the news

They circulated pamphlets which claimed that Jallikattu was a sport in Tamil Nadu that had been misconceptualised as bull ‘taming’. The students claimed that the sport had been a part of the Tamil culture for over 3,000 years. The pamphlet read: “If cultural events like Jallikattu are banned, livestock keepers will be forced to abandon raising of native livestock due to low income and will be unable to maintain bulls, which are already on the verge of extinction.”

“We are extending our support to the youngsters protesting in Tamil Nadu, said a student who did not wish to be named. “Students here are from all streams and courses of IIT-B. They come from various parts of the country and are not just Tamilians,” said the student.

The students sat in protest between 9am and 5.30pm after which they rallied to all hostels spreading awareness about Jallikattu. The protest at the IIT-B was in response to a nation-wide reaction to the protests in Tamil Nadu.

After the Supreme Court struck down Tamil Nadu’s request to lift the ban on Jallikattu, protests broke out across the state. Protests intensified following the arrest of 500 people in Alanganallur.