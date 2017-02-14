Students appearing for NBSE exams 2017 exempted from bandh: NTAC, JCC

Nagaland School Education Minister, Yitachu had appealed to agitators to allow peaceful conduct of Class XI and XII examination by NBSE starting from Tuesday. Nagaland School Education Minister, Yitachu had appealed to agitators to allow peaceful conduct of Class XI and XII examination by NBSE starting from Tuesday.

Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on Monday announced that students appearing in the Class X, XI and XII examinations conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) are exempted from the purview of their bandh. Considering the appeals made by various Naga Student Organisations and the public in general we have decided to exempt the students appearing in Class X, XI and XII examination conducted by NBSE from the purview of the bandhs.

NTAC and JCC are spearheading agitations in the state demanding that Chief Minister T R Zeliang step down from his post.

Earlier in the day Nagaland School Education Minister, Yitachu had appealed to agitators to allow peaceful conduct of Class XI and XII examination by NBSE starting from Tuesday. Yitachu told PTI that the examination will go ahead as scheduled as postponement of examinations will hamper the career of students. He had appealed to the agitators to allow for peaceful conduct of the examinations.

Asked whether any special arrangements will be made for transportation of students to the examination centres, the minister said the responsibility should be shared by all stakeholders, including the parents and public so that the students can appear in the examinations in a peaceful atmosphere.

Around 17, 272 students will appear in the class XI examination and 15,472 in the XII examination conducted by the NBSE which will start on Tuesday. The High School Leaving Certificate or the Class X will also start from February 15 and will end on February 27. Some 22,446 students will appear in the examination which will be held in 76 centres across the state.

