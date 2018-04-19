Student ‘not allowed’ in class, notice to school

In a complaint to the DCPCR, the father of the Class VIII student alleged that he is not being allowed to attend classes. (Representational image) In a complaint to the DCPCR, the father of the Class VIII student alleged that he is not being allowed to attend classes. (Representational image)

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has sent a notice to a private school for allegedly not letting a child attend classes and discriminating against him.

The notice, sent to Pitampura’s Abhinav Public School on April 14, asked the manager and principal of the school to submit details as the child was admitted under the economically weaker section/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category.

In a complaint to the DCPCR, the father of the Class VIII student alleged that he is not being allowed to attend classes. “Since April 2, my child has not gone to school as the bus driver refused to take him. I also went to the school and waited for two-and-a-half hours. Officials did not meet me, and later asked me to pay Rs 15,000,” said the father. He alleged that in 2016-17, he was forced to pay Rs 14,000 to get the child’s report card.

While the father claims he got his son enrolled under the 25% EWS quota in the 2015-16 batch, the school denies this.

“The child is not admitted under the EWS/DG category. The parent has not been paying the fee, though we have sent several reminders. What can the school do when the fee has not been paid?” said Ruchika, an official in the school administration.

DCPCR member Anurag Kundu said, “The school has been contesting that he has been admitted under EWS, but I have seen certificates of the parents availing the benefits. We will send summons to the school to come with records, which we can verify.”

The child’s father, who sells vegetables, said, “Let the school show documents that he has been admitted under the general category. I have submitted my income certificate. My child is a national science olympiad zonal champion. The school has threatened him so much that he cries every morning.”

In its letter to the Directorate of Education, the commission also recommended withdrawal of recognition of the school if it is found violating provisions under the Right to Education Act.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App