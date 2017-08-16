Student elections in Rajasthan on August 28

The Lyngdoh Committee recommendations laid down guidelines for a free and transparent student election. Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras. The Lyngdoh Committee recommendations laid down guidelines for a free and transparent student election. Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras.

Student union elections in all higher educational institutes of Rajasthan will be held on August 28, state education minister Kiran Maheshwari said today. The ballot-paper based elections will be conducted for four posts — president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary — from 8 am to 1 pm and the results will be announced later that day, Maheshwari told reporters here.

“The elections will be based on the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee and all vice-chancellors and principals have been directed to ensure there is no violation of the recommendations,” said the state higher education minister.

The Lyngdoh Committee recommendations laid down guidelines for a free and transparent student election, which include the eligibility criteria of candidates, transparency in election expenditures, as well as barring candidates from re-contesting, irrespective of whether they have won or lost the previous election.

The voter’s list will be published on August 21 and objections will be accepted on August 22, after which the final voters’ list will be released on the same day. Filing of nomination papers will commence on August 23 and the final list will be published on August 24, she added.

