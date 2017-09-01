Student claims she got 21 marks in exam she never took

AS hundreds of law students complained of being marked absent despite having appeared for their examinations, a Government Law College student has claimed that she has been marked in an exam she never took. The third-year student of a five-year LLB course under University of Mumbai had appeared for her sixth semester in April. She missed the Indian Penal Code (IPC) paper. But when the results were declared late on Wednesday, she said she had secured 21 marks in the paper. “I was surprised to see I have secured 21 marks when I had not even appeared for the IPC paper,” she told The Indian Express. The student is yet to decide on her next course of action.

While the girl has claimed that she has been marked despite not taking the test, several students have been marked absent even after appearing for their exams. Many results have also been withheld. A final-year student of New Law College, Ruparel, said although she had cleared all her previous semesters, her final semester results had been put on reserve for “not clearing lower examination”.

“I don’t have any back papers or failures in the previous semesters and yet, my results have been withheld,” said the student who did not wish to be named. The university reiterated that the complaints would be looked into on a case-by-case basis and a senior official said all results that are on hold would be declared in the next 10 days.

“If the result is in the reserved list, it could be because the paper has not been evaluated. We are trying to complete all assessment at the earliest,” the official said. Three exam results were declared on Thursday. The results of 30 papers are pending. Over 7,420 papers have been assessed.

