Student caught cheating during Class X re-exam

A 17-year-old student was caught cheating during the Class X repeat exam in Thane. The boy, who had failed the board exams in April, was attempting to clear them this time. However, on Friday morning, he allegedly smuggled in his mobile phone into the examination hall at Maharashtra Vidyalaya in Thane, police said.

A few minutes after the Maths Part I paper began at 10.30 am, the invigilator noticed the boy taking a picture of the question paper, the police said. The student was asked to stop writing and taken aside, the police said. The authorities at the exam centre then called the police.

An officer at Naupada police station said the student had sent a picture of the question paper to a friend, who was to send him the answers. The boy has been booked under the Information Technology Act but has not been taken into custody by the police. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is currently overseeing the repeater exams in order to give a second chance to students to clear the crucial tests.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App