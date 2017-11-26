State tweaks rules: No more ‘arts quota’ seats in FYJC; getting extra marks in Class X gets tougher

In 2017-18, 1,847 seats were reserved under the arts quota. Express/Files In 2017-18, 1,847 seats were reserved under the arts quota. Express/Files

In the next admission season for first year junior college (FYJC), at least 1,800 more seats will be available for open quota students, thanks to a new decision by the state school education and sports department. In a Government Resolution issued on Friday, the department has said that for the 2018-19 FYJC admissions, there would be no 2 per cent reservation of seats under arts quota.

Since students are already given extra marks under the arts quota, the state has announced that there would be no additional reservation for admissions to Class XI. In 2017-18, 1,847 seats were reserved under the arts quota.

The new GR may also make it more difficult for Class X students to get extra marks under the arts and cultural quota, as the state school education and sports departments has withdrawn its previous resolutions about awarding extra marks, and made it tougher for students to qualify for higher marks.

Instead of 25 marks, students with achievements in arts and culture, or those who have passed examinations in the field, can now get a maximum of 15 marks. The government has also added more stringent criteria for obtaining marks, by defining eligibility of students for every grade obtained, making it tougher to get higher marks.

The GR issued on Friday states that students in classical arts such as dance, singing and music, who secure A+ or A grade, would get 10 marks, 7 marks for B+ grade, 5 marks for B grade and 3 marks for C grade, provided that the student has taken three exams through recognised institutions. For those who have appeared for up to five exams, they could get between 3 to 15 to marks, for A+ to C grade.

For students of drawing, those who pass intermediate exams with A grade can get 7 marks, while 5 marks will be awarded for B grade and 3 for C grade.

For those seeking extra marks for folk art, students who take part in 25-50 shows of a recognised institution can get up to 5 marks while for more than 50 shows, students may get 10 marks. Under dramatics, a student who is a winner of a gold medal in children theatre competitions may get 10 additional marks, a second place holder may get 10 marks and a third prize winner may get 5 marks.

The GR was reportedly in the wake of ‘unrealistic’ inflation of results, after nearly 150 students secured 100 per cent results in Class X examination, owing to the extra 25 marks. This had led to severe criticism of the decision, and hence the awarding of marks is now being made more stringent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App