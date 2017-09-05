State school students to be provided free uniforms: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The government has last week abolished the block grant system and implemented grant-in-aid system for teachers. The government has last week abolished the block grant system and implemented grant-in-aid system for teachers.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said the government has decided to provide free uniforms to all pupils in state-run schools across the state and free bicycles to each class nine student.

“The government has decided to provide free school uniforms to all students. Earlier, students belong to BPL families were getting the facility. Now students of APL family will also get free uniforms,” Patnaik said at the state-level function to celebrate Teachers Day here.

The chief minister also said that the government will distribute free bi-cycles to students of class nine. Earlier, only class ten students were given free bi-cycles. The government, he said, has taken seveal measures for enhancing quality of education in the state.

The government has last week abolished the block grant system and implemented grant-in-aid system for teachers. About 40,000 school teachers will be benefited from the new system, he said.

Patnaik offered floral tributes to former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and presented state awards to 100 teachers for their outstanding contribution to the field of education. They were given a cheque of Rs 25,000 each besides a citation highlighting their contribution.

“Teachers are the cornerstone of an empowered and enlightened society. On the occasion of Guru Divas, I thank them for their invaluable contribution towards nation building,” he said.

“Greetings to teachers on #TeachersDay & homage to scholar, philosopher & former President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan on birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

