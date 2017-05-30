State Board’s Class X results: Gujarati-medium falters, English excels

Class X students of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board rejoice as their results were declared Monday. Express Photo Javed Raja Class X students of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board rejoice as their results were declared Monday. Express Photo Javed Raja

With a 1.83 per cent drop, 53.10 per cent students passed the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s (GSHSEB’s) Class X examinations, results of which were declared on Monday. Performance of Gujarat-medium students continued to falter, even as those in English-medium excelled. While 68.24 per cent regular students passed the Class X examination, showing an improvement of 1.18 per cent, only 13.54 per cent or 33,385 of 2,46,610 students who appeared as repeaters — an increase of 17,111 from previous year — cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of “private and external candidates” too declined from 8.16 per cent to 6.98 per cent. As many as 10.64 lakh students had appeared in GSHSEB’s this year’s Class X examinations. At 876 examination centres across the state, a total of 7,75,013 regular students appeared for the exams. Out of them, 5,28,870 have been declared as successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination. As students are not awarded marks, but grades, to qualify in a subject a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D (33-40 marks).

Among 42,822 candidates who took open board and external examinations, only 2,989 (6.98 per cent) were successful. Gujarati-medium students fared the worst. Out of 69,0735 students who appeared in this medium, only 45,5433 cleared the examinations, registering a pass percentage of 65.93. From 91.11 per cent in 2015, the pass percentage of Gujarati-medium students in 2016 had declined to 88.84 per cent.

On the other hand, English-medium students recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.72 per cent against 88.84 per cent in the previous year. Other media — Hindi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Urdu — registered a pass percentage of over 70 per cent. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, however, expressed satisfaction over the results. He said, “Not only the pass percentage has increased by 1 per cent, results in other categories have registered an increase too.”

While the board take separate examinations for repeaters and private candidates, citing higher number of copying cases, it also maintains that these two categories “negatively” impact the overall Class X results. Thus, the board had stopped incorporating these results with the regular candidates from 2016 and count them “separately”.

On awarding grace marks, GSHSEB officer on special duty for senior secondary AK Pathan said, “The grace marks has been as per the norm of 1 to 5 for each student.” However, sources said the grace marks awarded were much higher than the stipulated norm of 5 marks using the discretionary powers to ministers.

