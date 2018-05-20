Start-up educating people in urban slums using tech

Ever since the start-up was incorporated in January 2017, the team said, they had been conducting such sessions on bimonthly-basis in different locations. (Representational) Ever since the start-up was incorporated in January 2017, the team said, they had been conducting such sessions on bimonthly-basis in different locations. (Representational)

A Delhi-based tech start-up has begun educating people belonging to marginalised sections living in urban areas by using modern technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

The start-up, VRARMR (Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality), has completed its month-long pilot project in Faridabad near New Delhi educating those living in slums by using gears such as VR headsets and other tools that gave them immersive experience. “In the pilot project, we told them short moral stories using virtual reality and they expressed immense interest in it. Most of them have not received even basic education, but education through this technology makes them immerse in the concepts being taught for easy and better understanding,” founder-president of the start-up Divyanshu Varshney told PTI.

“Apart from education, our efforts also expose them to advanced technologies which may also influence decisions they take for their future,” he added. Ever since the start-up was incorporated in January last year, the team said, they had been conducting such sessions on bimonthly-basis in different locations. The company is now planning to expand to cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the coming year.

“We are having talks and trying to reach out to all government schools in these cities. We are using software and other tools to include programmes on healthcare awareness, teacher training, critical thinking and problem solving techniques,” the 22-year-old Varshney said.

