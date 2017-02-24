St Stephens’ teachers protest against DU meeting for college autonomy

The central government had, during the annual budget, announced that educational institutions will be provided more autonomy. (File photo) The central government had, during the annual budget, announced that educational institutions will be provided more autonomy. (File photo)

The Governing Body of St Stephen’s College on Friday called an emergency meeting to discuss the granting of more autonomy to educational institutions across India. Meanwhile, the varsity’s teachers are demonstrating a protest against the idea calling the move a “dismemberment and privatisation of Delhi University”.

The central government had, during the annual budget, announced that educational institutions will be provided more autonomy. The University of Delhi and Human Resource Development were approached by a committee of prestigious colleges— including St Stephen’s, Ramjas, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hansraj and colleges run by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee— seeking a university status and an increase in decision making powers.

The meeting’s agenda read: “In consultation with the Chairman of the GB, an emergent meeting has been called tomorrow to discuss the proposal for grant of autonomy to St Stephen’s college and to take necessary consequent action.”

However, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) protested against the move. Maintaining the student-faculty ratio, keeping up the infrastucture, gaining and A grade in NAAC accredition three times in a row and imparting quality education are all required for the colleges to attain an autonomous status. The granting of more autonomy does not mean the colleges will not be part of the university, unless they are granted the power to grant degrees and a university status.

