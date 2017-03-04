St Stephens college reconsidering autonomy status, may seek consultation

Earlier, the college Principal, John Varghese, claimed that the college already has a lot of autonomy due to its minority status and that decision to seek autonomy will not affect teachers and students. Earlier, the college Principal, John Varghese, claimed that the college already has a lot of autonomy due to its minority status and that decision to seek autonomy will not affect teachers and students.

St Stephen’s is considering putting on hold the proposal for seeking autonomy after students and teachers protested against the move, seeking consultation. The college had decided, on February 25, 2017, to apply for autonomy.

Students and teachers took up the protest in their efforts to pressurise the college to consult and seek consensus on the move. The college’s staff association had even threatened a mass resignation from their posts if the college did not reconsider the proposal.

“The principal informed us that he will take the concerns of the teachers to the Governing Body and the process may be kept on hold till consultations are on,” said a staff council member.

The Governing Body which had earlier decided to go ahead with the proposal, consists of 18 members. This includes teachers, members of the church and other elected representatives.

Earlier, the college Principal, John Varghese, claimed that the college already has a lot of autonomy due to its minority status and that decision to seek autonomy will not affect teachers and students. However, the students protested, demanding that the college should consult the different stakeholders before taking any decision.

The decision to seek autonomy had been influenced by the 2017 Budget when the centre announced provisions and more autonomy to educational institutions across the country. Earlier, the Delhi University had formed a committee check on the demand for autonomy by its colleges. It had been approached by SRCC, St Stephen’s, Ramjas, Hansraj and colleges run by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee for the same.

