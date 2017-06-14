St Stephens College releases 2017 first cut off list for UG courses at ststephens.edu

St Stephens College cut off 2017: Students who have cleared the cut offs can check the dates for the interviews which will be released on Thursday. St Stephens College cut off 2017: Students who have cleared the cut offs can check the dates for the interviews which will be released on Thursday.

St Stephens College cut off 2017: St Stephen’s College, Delhi, has released its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses from the academic term of 2017-18. Students who aspire to study at the university can check St Stephen’s official website for the cut-off marks.

About 24,168 students have applied for St Stephen’s College— which is affiliated with the University of Delhi— this years. Candidates who have appeared for the aptitude test can check whether they have cleared the same from the official website, the results for which will be displayed on June 15, 2017.

The first cut off list is available for BA Programme, Economics, Mathematics, History, English, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Chemistry, Physics and BSc Programme. Students who have cleared the cut offs can check the dates for the interviews which will be released on Thursday.

UG first Cut off list (General category):

BA Programme- 97 commerce, 95 Humanities, 96.5 Science

Economics- 98.5 commerce, 97.5 Humanities, 97.5 Science

Mathematics- 97 commerce, 96 Humanities, 97 Science

English- 98.5 commerce, 97.25 Humanities, 98 Science

History- 97.75 commerce, 96 Humanities, 97 Science

Philosophy- 97 commerce, 95 Humanities, 95.5 Science

Sanskrit- 70 commerce, 70 Humanities, 70 Science

Chemistry- 96.33

Physics- 96.66

BSc Programme- 95

Steps to check St Stephen’s College 2017 cut off:

– Go to the official website for St Stephen’s (ststephens.edu)

– Scroll down and click on the link for the first cut off list.

– Check the cut off for your subject in the table provided.

