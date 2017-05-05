St Stephen’s College autonomy: Names of 100 students ‘removed’ from hostel list after protest

The move towards Stephen’s autonomy was put on hold after students and teachers protested. Express The move towards Stephen’s autonomy was put on hold after students and teachers protested. Express

Some students of St Stephen’s College on Thursday alleged that names of around 100 students were removed from the hostel list, allegedly over protesting against the college’s decision to become autonomous from Delhi University (DU).

The move towards autonomy was put on hold after students and teachers protested saying the decision should be taken after consultation with all stakeholders. Students are expected to re-apply every year for a seat in the hostel, or residence as it is called at St Stephen’s.

While there are no written rules on the basis of which the seats are allocated, students say it is usually dependent on their academic performance, class attendance and contribution to extracurricular activities.

Students alleged that on Thursday morning, around 100 students, who were actively part of the protests and were availing the hostel facility, did not find their names on the hostel list.

A student, who is a topper of his class and part of the music society as well as the SPIC MACAY society, said he found his name struck from the list. “When I spoke to the Associate Dean, he said my name should have been there keeping in mind the merit criteria, but that the principal had marked it in red, and therefore, I didn’t get it. There has been no disciplinary action against me earlier, so I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t get it,” he said.

Faculty members too spoke out against the move. “This is a public funded institution. There has to be some transparent rules on how hostels seats are being given,” said Professor Nandita Narain.

Another faculty member said the move would adversely affect students coming from outside Delhi. College principal, Dean of Residence and the Associate Dean of Residence did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now