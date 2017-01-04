St Stephen’s alumni condemns Thampu’s statement over NAAC rankings

Valson Thampu. (Source: Express photo) Valson Thampu. (Source: Express photo)

Former St Stephen’s principal Valson Thampu and the institution’s alumni are at loggerheads again following his comments blaming the college’s poor ranking on “mediocre teachers”. St Stephen’s is among the most sought after colleges in India has fell to the 12th place in the recent National and Accreditation and Assessment (NAAC) rankings this year.

A group of alumni have criticised saying Thampu should claim responsibility if any “damage” has been done to the college affecting the recently-released.

“Over the years, St Stephen’s has allowed its native strengths to weaken. The faculty, barring a handful, are really mediocre. In saying this, I keep in mind my professional knowledge of the college over four decades.

In a Facebook post, Thampu said that many of the initiatives during his tenure were “smothered by the faculty, who are so stuck in the birdlime of professional insecurity that they do not want to be exposed to academic challenges.

The Association of Old Stephanians, an alumni group, condemned Thampu’s statement as “dishonest” and “misleading”.

READ: Mediocre teachers to blame for poor St Stephen’s rank: Valson Thampu

“Thampu was principal for 8 years. How can he wash his hands off responsibility? His statement is dishonest and misleading. It is preposterous that a former principal blames former colleagues — not just seniors and his contemporaries, but also younger ones he recruited,” a statement issued by the alumni group said.

The alumni association has also urged the college’s Supreme Council to take immediate action in this regard. Thampu demitted office last year marking end to an eight-year-long tenure which was marred by controversies and series of confrontations with the alumni.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd