Delhi: Admission in St Stephen’s College to begin from May 21

Admissions to Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College will begin on May 21, the varsity announced on Tuesday. Being a religious minority college, St Stephen’s has a separate admission process. DU’s Jesus and Mary College follows the same admission procedure.

However, candidates who wish to apply to these colleges will have to first register in the university admission portal — which opened on Tuesday. They will also have to pay the admission fee. Using the form number and their email ID, students can apply to both colleges. College officials said the application will be considered invalid if the fee is not paid.

Unlike admission to other undergraduate colleges, St Stephen’s conducts a written test and an interview for candidates who clear the cut-offs.

The registration process for Jesus and Mary College began on Tuesday, along with 61 other colleges. At JMC, students have additional eligibility criteria for admission to different subjects. In their form, a candidate can apply for three subjects. Any student who fills more than one form will be disqualified even at a later stage. If a candidate applies for the BA (programme) course, she will have to provide her choice of three disciplines in order of preference.

