SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exams 2017: Result of Paper II declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi police results 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspectors in CISF recruitment examination, 2017.

The results were released on ssc.nic.in. Among male candidates, 5708 have qualified while 952 female aspirans have cracked the constable recruitment exam.

SSC conducted the constable exam for both male and female candidates on December 15 for those aspirants who qualified PET/ PST.

Cut off marks in Paper-I + Paper-II

Male category

General category: 293.50

Ex-servicemen: 204.00

OBC: 271.75

ST: 230.00

SC: 217.50

Female category

General category: 264.75

OBC: 192.00

ST: 140.50

SC: 161.00

The commission will release the schedule of the medical examination in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding the issue of admission certificate for medical examination.

SSC had conducted the paper I in computer-based mode from July 1 to July 7 for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF. The results were released in September and Paper II was conducted on December 15, 2017 for the candidates who qualified the PET/PST.

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 616 posts

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 259 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 697 posts for male and 89 for female candidates

