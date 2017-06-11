SSC results just around the corner, but no clarity on FYJC college fees yet

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

WITH Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results just a few days away after which the process for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions would begin, the decision over the fees to be charged for courses in aided colleges is yet to be taken.

In the absence of information on fees to be charged at time of admissions, it is going to be a tough decision for students, especially from lower income families, to decide on a college and course of study. Every year, the information booklet distributed by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee headed by Deputy Director of Education (DyDE), Pune, who conducts online admissions to FYJC courses, has information on fees that will be charged by the colleges against the course and cut-off details.

However this year, while the fees have been mentioned for unaided and self-financed colleges (whose fees are considerably higher), the column for fees of aided colleges has been left blank. Officials of CAP said this uncertainty has been created due to a new committee formed by the state education department under the chairmanship of Education Commissioner Vipin Sharma, which has to decide the revised structure of course fees at aided colleges.

The committee was instituted after colleges complained that for decades, the fees of aided courses has not been revised and there was a demand to review and revise the fees. While two meetings have already taken place, the committee has not yet decided on the fee structure. “We have another meeting scheduled on Monday to discuss the fee revision. Before the first merit list for FYJC admissions, the fees will have to be declared to enable students to make a decision,” said Raut.

However, parents are a worried lot and say that a last minute declaration of fees is not feasible. “At the time of filling the form itself, we need to know what the fees of that course is going to be. Suppose at the time of filling form if I select a college and if my child gets first preference in the merit list, but what if the fees are not affordable. It could happen to many parents and so before the SSC results are out, the fees should be finalised and published,” said Ankit Shah, a resident of Bibvewadi. The dates of SSC results will be announced in the coming week, officials said.

