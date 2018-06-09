Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • SSC Results 2018: Injured student, who wrote two papers from hospital room, scores 76 per cent

SSC Results 2018: Injured student, who wrote two papers from hospital room, scores 76 per cent

Ganesh is a student of Bhamchandra Vidyalaya, a Marathi medium school in Khed. He hails from a small village in Beed district and lives in Vasuli Phata. His parents are daily wage labourers at a nearby site and earn about Rs 200-250 a day.

Pune | Published: June 9, 2018 8:56:16 am
Class 10 student was injured and requested to write his SSC papers from the hospital Ganesh Hakke got permission from the state education minister to write the papers from hospital.

Written by Neha Mehrotra

Ganesh Hakke, who scored 76 per cent in the SSC examination, had an experience quite unlike any other during the exam. His left leg was fractured during the exams and he had to write two papers — Geography and ICT (Information, Computer and Technology) — from a room inside Swami Hospital, Chinchwad. His papers were then submitted to Prerna High School, the SSC centre near the hospital.

Ganesh is a student of Bhamchandra Vidyalaya, a Marathi medium school in Khed. He hails from a small village in Beed district and lives in Vasuli Phata. His parents are daily wage labourers at a nearby site and earn about Rs 200-250 a day.

Vijay Gokule, a doctor and social worker, came to Ganesh’s aid after he was injured in a road accident during the exam. Gokule wrote to state Education Minister Vinod Tawde, requesting him to allow Ganesh to write his exam from the hospital. Tawde allowed the student to do so and issued a ‘letter of permission’.

The Class X student was also helped by Dr Amit Swami, the orthopaedic surgeon at Swami Hospital, who ensured that the surgery and treatment were done at a lower cost.

Ganesh, who is currently back in his village for the summer vacation, said he loves Maths. “It’s my favourite subject because I find the problems easy to solve,” he said. Ganesh wants to study science at the Shri Shivaji Vidyamandir and S B Patole Jr College in Chakan. “I want to be an engineer when I grow up… a mechanical engineer,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now