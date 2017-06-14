SSC results 2017: Children of Pune wastepickers a step closer to their dreams

Manisha Sable Manisha Sable

An avid gamer and a hockey player, 16-year-old Omkar Waghmare scored 76.2 per cent in SSC, results of which were announced on Tuesday. An aspiring software engineer, this Pimpri resident is the eldest son of Vijayabai, a single mother who works as a wastepicker with Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat.

Omkar, however, had to temporarily postpone his celebrations, as his younger brother is recuperating from a neck operation. “I am happy with my scores and hope to make it to a top college. I want to pursue a course in engineering and would like to learn more about computers,” he said. Daughter of a wastepicker, Muskan Rahim loves reading story books in Urdu. No wonder she has managed to score the highest in this subject, with 83 marks in SSC.



“I enjoy being around children and like taking care of them. I want to become a kindergarten teacher and will take up Humanities,” said Muskan, a student of Anjuman Islam School. Living with her grandparents in Bhosari, last year was especially tough for Sables. Both Manisha and her elder sister were preparing for their Class X and XII board exams.

Having scored 72 per cent in SSC, Manisha’s goal now is to support her family and her grandmother, a wastepicker, after completing her graduation. In fact, there is little time to celebrate, as she is already busy helping her younger brother, who is now in Class X, with Geometry.

“Though we could not study together, we studied a lot. I wish to take up a job and support my family after completing my graduation in commerce,” said Manisha, a student of Rajeev Gandhi Secondary School.

