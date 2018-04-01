SSC paper leak: Thousands from across the country stage protest, detained

At the protest on Saturday. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) At the protest on Saturday. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Protests over the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak continued on Saturday, with thousands of students from across the country gathering at Parliament Street for the Yuva Halla Bol rally.

The protest took place amid heavy police presence and protesters alleged they were lathicharged in the evening. While one of the protesters claimed he was hit on the head with a baton, police denied the allegations.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said there was just some “jostling” and the protesters were “physically pushed”. “We had detained 207 protesters. They were marching towards Connaught Place and the traffic was being disrupted. We had announced several times to not disrupt the traffic and when they did not listen, we had to detain them at the Mandir Marg police station,” Verma said.

SSC aspirants have been protesting against the alleged paper leak, alleging that there were a large number of irregularities and mass-level cheating through remote access in Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and other SSC exams. They are demanding that the probe be extended to all exams conducted by the Commission, and not just the CGL Tier-2 exam, which was recommended earlier.

Diwakar Kumar, a protester from Kolkata, claimed that the students are frustrated because of the government’s callous attitude. “We are asked to provide proof in different formats each time we meet the authorities. They are not serious about probing the leak,” he said.

Aspirants are also calling for a complete overhaul of the SSC recruitment process.

“Marks should be published like before. If too many people are selected from only one centre, then it should be probed. Currently, we can only see our marks and don’t know what goes on behind the scenes,” said Ajit Singh, an aspirant.

