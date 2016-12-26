SSC LDC CHSL exam 2016: Admit cards out, download from here

SSC NR CHSL exam 2016: The admit cards have been released online. SSC NR CHSL exam 2016: The admit cards have been released online.

The Staff Selection Commission Northern Region (SSCNR) has released the admit cards of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2016 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the instructions listed here.

The exams will begin on January 7 and will continue till February 5. The total number of vacancies for this post was 5,133.

The main page of the SSCNR website states that “admission certificate (admit card) will be declared shortly”. However, the admit cards have been released inside the very same link on the official website of the SSC Northern Region website.

Steps to download SSC NR CHSL admit cards 2016:

Log on to the official website of the SSC Northern Region, sscnr.net.in.

On the main page, click on the notification saying “Know your CHSL – 2016’s examination venue details. Admission certificate will be issued shortly”

You will be redirected to a new page. Here, enter your details such as name and date of birth and click on “Search Status”

If you do not know your registration number, you can search for your admit card by entering your name and date of birth in the space provided as well.

Download your admit card to your computer and take a print.

Important note:

All candidates must carry a print of their admit card to the examination hall. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed entry.

Candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof (photocopy as well as original) and a passport sized photograph for easy identification.

