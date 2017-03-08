SSC CHSL Tier-I exams 2017: Answer key available, check here

SSC CHSL Tier-I exams 2017: The examinations took place on January 7 and 8, 2017. SSC CHSL Tier-I exams 2017: The examinations took place on January 7 and 8, 2017.

SSC CHSL Tier-I exams 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key to the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I exams 2017. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official SSC website.

The SSC also said that those who wish to submit a representation may do so from the official website only. The examinations took place on January 7 and 8, 2017. The tier II paper for the same will take place on April 9, 2017 and the date for the tier III exam is yet to be announced.

The tier I exam was a 200 mark exam which consisted of 100 multiple choice questions. The candidates were given 75 minutes to answer the paper.

Steps to download the answer key:

– Go to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in) and follow the link for the CGHL answer key.

– Copy and paste the URL provided here to go directly to the official Staff Selection Commission CGHL website (164.100.78.55/challengesystem)

– Click on the link provided.

– download the answer key and take a print out of the same for further reference.

