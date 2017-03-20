Latest News
  • SSC CHSL exam 2017 answer key: Today is the last date to submit representation

SSC CHSL exam 2017 answer key: Today is the last date to submit representation

SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2017: The 2017 tier I exam was held from January 7 to January 9

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 20, 2017 12:23 pm
ssc tier I answer key, ssc.nic.in, ssc chsl, ssc chsl answer key, ssc chsl answer key 2017, ssc chsl answer key 2017 exam, download ss chsl answer key, ssc chsl tier i exams 2017, ssc.nic.in, ssc chsl 2017, ssc chsl 2016, ssc chsl result, ssc chsl tier 2, ssc chsl tier 1 exam, ssc chsl tier 1 2017, education news, indian express news SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2017: Candidates are advised to back the representations with authorised books.

SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2017: The answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier I examination 2017 was released on March 15. The candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the question papers may do so from the official website. The last date for representation submission is March 20, 5 pm.

Read | SSC CHSL answer key for Tier-I exams 2017 released, know how to check it

The SSC CHSL tier I exam was conducted on January 7 to February 8, 2017. The computer-based objective test carried 100 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. Candidates were given 75 minutes to answer the paper questions on general intelligence (reasoning), English language, quantitative aptitude (Mathematics) and general awareness.

The results for CHSL tier I exam 2015 were released on December 29, 2016 and were available on the website along with practice test and walk through for this year’s exam. The 2017 tier I exam was held from January 7 to January 9 in two shifts and from January 10 to February 8 in three shifts.

The CHSL tier II exam 2017, which will be a descriptive paper, will be held on April 9, 2017. The SSC is yet to announce the date for the tier III exam which will be a skill and typing test. Clearing the papers will gain the candidates recruitment as Lower Division Clerks (LDC), Data Entry Operators (DEO), postal assistants, sorting assistants and court clerk personal in India.

For mores stories SSC CHSL tier I, II, III exams, click here

 

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 20: Latest News