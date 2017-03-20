SSC CHSL exam 2017 answer key: Today is the last date to submit representation

SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2017: Candidates are advised to back the representations with authorised books. SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2017: Candidates are advised to back the representations with authorised books.

SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2017: The answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier I examination 2017 was released on March 15. The candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the question papers may do so from the official website. The last date for representation submission is March 20, 5 pm.

Read | SSC CHSL answer key for Tier-I exams 2017 released, know how to check it

The SSC CHSL tier I exam was conducted on January 7 to February 8, 2017. The computer-based objective test carried 100 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. Candidates were given 75 minutes to answer the paper questions on general intelligence (reasoning), English language, quantitative aptitude (Mathematics) and general awareness.

The results for CHSL tier I exam 2015 were released on December 29, 2016 and were available on the website along with practice test and walk through for this year’s exam. The 2017 tier I exam was held from January 7 to January 9 in two shifts and from January 10 to February 8 in three shifts.

The CHSL tier II exam 2017, which will be a descriptive paper, will be held on April 9, 2017. The SSC is yet to announce the date for the tier III exam which will be a skill and typing test. Clearing the papers will gain the candidates recruitment as Lower Division Clerks (LDC), Data Entry Operators (DEO), postal assistants, sorting assistants and court clerk personal in India.

For mores stories SSC CHSL tier I, II, III exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd