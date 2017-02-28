SSC CGLE Tier II exam 2016: Results declared, check here

SSC CGL 2016: About 1,20,933 candidates appeared for the exam. SSC CGL 2016: About 1,20,933 candidates appeared for the exam.

SSC CGL 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 examination 2016. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now check them from the official SSC website.

Answer keys for the exam are also available on the website. About 1,20,933 candidates appeared in two shifts each day at 356 venues for the exam. The computer based test was conducted in 57 cities.

SSC CGLE Tier II exam was held from November 30 to December 2, 2016. The SSC even conducted re-examination for the same in January 2017.

The results are available for the following:

Assistant Audit Officer post candidates in tier 2 and are appearing for tier 3

CPT and candidates in tier 2 and are appearing for tier 3

Junior Statistical Officer Gr 2 candidates in tier 2 and are appearing for tier 3

Dest and candidates in tier 2 and are appearing for tier 3

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier II results 2016:

– Log on to the official website of the SSC — ssc.nic.in

– Under the heading “Latest News” on the main page, click on “Declaration of result of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 (TIER-2)”

– In the new page click on the result link beside the category for which you gave the exam.

– Download the results list and take a print out of the same for further reference.

