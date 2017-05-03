SSC MTS 2017: After paper leak, Abhishek Bachchan’s photo appears on admit card

SSC MTS 2017: This time, an admit card was found with the image and name of the Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. SSC MTS 2017: This time, an admit card was found with the image and name of the Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has goofed up once more after the the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2017 was leaked on Sunday. This time, an admit card was found with the image and name of the Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The incident is being considered a prank but there has not been any official clarification or comments on the matter. The SSC MTS exam was conducted in Jaipur on April 30 to select junior staff in central government departments.

With the paper being leaked, the SSC will conduct the exam again for those who had appeared in the afternoon shift.

“The re-examination for only those candidates who appeared in this shift will be held in due course and the candidates would be suitably informed accordingly. The inconvenience caused to the candidates is regretted,” the SSC said in a notice.

A similar incident had occured the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) for the General Knowledge paper of the First Inter Level Combined Competitive (PT) exam, 2017. The Commission had issued an admit card with the picture of a naked actress to a candidate with the same first name. The pictures of the admit card had gone viral on the internet, causing the candidate a lot of embarrassment.

The Commission is one of the country’s biggest recruiters for government jobs. The recent goof-ups bring to question what the SSC is doing wrong.

