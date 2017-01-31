Latest News
SSC GD Constable exam 2015: Results to be declared on February 3

SSC GD 2015 results: The Commission conducted the exam in March 2016 to fill a total of 62,390 vacant posts

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 31, 2017 5:47 pm
SSC GD Constable exam 2015: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result of GD Constable on February 3, 2016. The candidates can check the official website – ssc.nic.in to view results. While the tentative date for the exam was January 30, the final result date is now released.

The Commission conducted the exam in March 2016 to fill a total of 62,390 vacant posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

In the final stage the candidates will have to go through a medical examination.

Steps to download SSC GD 2015 results:
Go to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in).
Click on results in the top menu.
Scroll down the list and click on “Recruitment of Constable (GD), 2015 – List of additional Male and Female candidates to be called for Medical Examination”.
Click on “result section”.
Save the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

