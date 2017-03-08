SSC exams get under way: Paper delayed at one centre, no leaks

More than 3.5 lakh students in Mumbai took the first paper. Santosh Parab More than 3.5 lakh students in Mumbai took the first paper. Santosh Parab

THE FIRST paper of the Class X board exams was held on Tuesday. Barring few technical glitches, no uneventful incidents were reported on the first day of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams. More than 3.5 lakh students in Mumbai took the exam — the first language including Marathi and Urdu paper — on Tuesday amid fears of question paper leaks. Over the past one week, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has landed in controversy after four question papers of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams appeared on social media about 20 minutes before the commencement of exams.

“The first day of SSC exams went smooth. No incidents of leaks have come to our notice,” said Dattatreya Jagtap, chairman of the Mumbai Divisional Board, MSBSHSE. While no leaks were reported, the Mumbai division of the board did face technical glitches. The exam was delayed by an hour at a centre in Khopoli as the centre fell short of question papers.

“The exam was supposed to start at 11am but since there weren’t enough question papers at the centre, the exam was delayed. We arranged for the question papers to reach the centre and the exam was started at 12pm,” said SY Chandekar, secretary, Mumbai division of MSBHSE. The students were given an extra hour to finish their paper, he said.

Following the leaks in the HSC exams, the board had upgraded its security measures by keeping track of the late comers and banning the use of cellphones at exam centres. The flying squads were strengthened and accompanied by board officials. Meanwhile, students felt the question paper was easy but lengthy. “The paper was easy today but took longer to finish as it was activity-based,” said Heena Shafi, who wrote the Urdu paper on Tuesday.