Latest News
  • SSC CPO SI 2015 exam results declared, check cut-off

SSC CPO SI 2015 exam results declared, check cut-off

SSC CPO SI 2015 results: Paper-II of the said Examination was held on December 18, 2016 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.

By: Express Web Desk | Noida | Updated: January 31, 2017 8:12 pm
ssc, ssc si, si cpo results, cpo, cpo results, ssc, ssc.nic.in, cpo si, cpo si results 2015, ssc cpo si, ssc si result 2015, ssc si result 2016, ssc results, ssc.nic.in, staff selection commission, govt jobs, ssc news, indian express SSC CPO SI 2015 exam: Paper-II of the said Examination was held on December 18, 2016.

SSC CPO SI 2015: Staff Selection Commission has released the results for Sub Inspector CPO Tier II examinations 2015 today. Paper-II of the said Examination was held on December 18, 2016 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.

The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by logging on to the official website, ssc.nic.in. In order to check the same, all the candidate need to follow the below mentioned steps:

Steps to check the SSC CPO SI 2015 results:
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on “SSC CPO SI 2015 results”
A new page will open
Enter the registration number and other details in the provided fields
Click “Submit”.
A new page will open showing results
Check and download it
Take a print out, if needed
For more updates on SSC results, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 31: Latest News