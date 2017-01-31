SSC CPO SI 2015 exam results declared, check cut-off

SSC CPO SI 2015 exam: Paper-II of the said Examination was held on December 18, 2016. SSC CPO SI 2015 exam: Paper-II of the said Examination was held on December 18, 2016.

SSC CPO SI 2015: Staff Selection Commission has released the results for Sub Inspector CPO Tier II examinations 2015 today. Paper-II of the said Examination was held on December 18, 2016 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.

The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by logging on to the official website, ssc.nic.in. In order to check the same, all the candidate need to follow the below mentioned steps:

Steps to check the SSC CPO SI 2015 results:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on “SSC CPO SI 2015 results”

A new page will open

Enter the registration number and other details in the provided fields

Click “Submit”.

A new page will open showing results

Check and download it

Take a print out, if needed

For more updates on SSC results, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd