SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2016: Last few days strategy

SSC CHSL 2016: It is best to skip the questions that are complicated and time consuming SSC CHSL 2016: It is best to skip the questions that are complicated and time consuming

SSC CHSL 2016: Go through as many past year papers as you can. This will give you clarity regarding the type of questions asked and their difficulty level. Focus specifically on the frequently asked exam questions. Make sure you don’t miss out on them as they are good scoring opportunities.

Learn shortcuts and time saving methods that can help you solve a lengthy question in just a few seconds. Calculation tricks based on Vedic Maths are quite useful in this regard. Topics relating to Higher Maths are of great significance. Trigonometry, Geometry and Algebra are important areas that you must specifically work upon.

For English language section, vocabulary improvement will help you crack synonym, antonym and one word substitution based questions. While attempting the exam, question selection becomes a crucial aspect. It is best to skip the questions that are complicated and time consuming.

READ: SSC CHSL 2016 exam: Tips and sample questions for preparation

Considering that a provision of 25 per cent negative marking is there for incorrect answers, you should avoid questions that you are not confident about.

Reasoning is generally the section where maximum marks can be scored. So, make sure you try to gather as many marks as you can in this section.

Your understanding of the exam pattern should be complemented with sufficient practice and test taking. This will ensure that you are fully prepared to tackle all the challenges on the D-day.

For more updates on SSC CHSL exam, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd