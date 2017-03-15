SSC CHSL answer key for Tier-I exams 2017 released, know how to check it

SSC CHSL: To view answer keys, keep your registration number handy SSC CHSL: To view answer keys, keep your registration number handy

SSC CHSL: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key to the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I exams 2017. The candidates can download the answer keys from the official SSC website.

SSC also said that those who wish to submit a representation may do so from the official website only by paying Rs 100. The examinations took place on January 7 and 8, 2017 and the last date to send representation is by March 20 till 5 pm. The candidate should ensure that the representation should be backed by authorised books.

The tier II paper for the same will take place on April 9, 2017 and the date for the tier III exam is yet to be announced.

The tier I exam was a 200 mark exam which consisted of 100 multiple choice questions. The candidates were given 75 minutes to answer the paper.

Steps to download the SSC CHSL answer key 2017:

– Go to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in)

— On the homepage, Go to the answer key section mentioned above

— Read the notification and click on the link ‘SSC CHSL answer key 2017′

— Enter your roll number, password and exam date and click on submit.

– Download the answer key and take a print out of the same for further reference.

