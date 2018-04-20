SSC CHSL answer keys 2018 released, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2018: The candidates can check the answer keys from the official website, ssc.nic.in SSC CHSL 2018: The candidates can check the answer keys from the official website, ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination that was conducted in computer-based mode from March 4 to March 26, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

SSC CHSL 2018 Answer Keys: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC CHSL answer key’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the answers key

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

SSC CHSL 2018: Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

