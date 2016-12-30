SSC CHSL 2015 Tier II exam: Results declared, check here

SSC CHSL 2015: The Commission will soon announce the dates for the skill test/ type test for the examination SSC CHSL 2015: The Commission will soon announce the dates for the skill test/ type test for the examination

SSC CHSL 2015 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier II examination 2015 on the official website. About 6,446 candidates have qualified for the next level of the recruitment exam. These candidates can check the result on ssc.nic.in.

The Commission will soon announce the dates for the skill test / type test for the SSC CHSL 2015 examination.

In July 2015, SSC had released a notification for inviting over 6000 vacancies for various posts:

Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant: 3,523 posts

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC): 2,049 posts

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 1,006 posts

The dates for the skill test / type test for the said examination would be intimated to the candidates shortly.

Steps to download SSC CHSL 2015 result

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result declared Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier II examination 2015’ link

A new page will open showing the write up and result

Click on result, a pdf file will open displaying list of selected candidates to appear for the skill test

READ: SSC CHSL exam 2016: Tips to crack the exam

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd