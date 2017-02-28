SSC CGLE Tier II exam 2016 results likely to release today

SSC CGL results 2016: As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam SSC CGL results 2016: As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam

SSC CGL 2016: Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the results for the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination-2016 today in the evening. The candidates who appeared for the exam held from November 30 to December 2, 2016 and re-examination in January, 2017 can check the results on the official website.

The Commission had released the answer keys in January and the last date to submit representation is January 27. As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam in two shifts per day at 356 venues in 57 cities (centres) across the country.

As per the official notification released a few days back, SSC will release the result in the evening.

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier II results 2016:

Log on to the official website of the SSC — ssc.nic.in

Under the heading “Latest News” on the main page, click on the “CGL Examination 2016 results’ link

A new page will open. Go to “Click here” on the new page

Enter your roll number and password on the link provided

Your results will be displayed

The examination was conducted in three tiers:

Tier-I — Written examination (Objective Multiple Choice Type)

Tier-II — Written examination (Objective Multiple Choice Type)

Tier-III — Computer Proficiency Test/ Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ document verification

(Tier-I examination is used to screen the candidates for appearing in Tier-II examination)

