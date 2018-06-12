SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017: Marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in, available till July 10

SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017: The exam was conducted between February 17 to February 22. SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017: The exam was conducted between February 17 to February 22.

SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2017 on the official website — ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the scores at the website itself. The Commission declared the result of CGL (Tier-II) examination, 2017 on June 6. A total of 1,48,446 candidates had appeared for this exam. The scores will be available on the website till July 10. One can check the same by entering his/her registration number/roll number and registered password. The exam was conducted between February 17 to February 22 at various centres across the country. The re-exam was then conducted on March 9 in the computer-based mode.

The Tier-III examination will now be conducted on July 8. Over 30.26 lakh candidates had registered for the tier I exam of which over 14 lakh candidates appeared last year. CGL 2017 tier I had started from August 5 for 43 batches. The commision had released the results for the same on October 30, 2017. SSC will take account of marks of the tier-I, tier-II and tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.

SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017: How to check marks

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on ‘Uploading of marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2017’

Step 3: Click on the direct result link

Step 4: In the provided fields, select the examination name and enter your roll number/registration number and password

Step 5: Click in submit

Step 6: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, 3719 candidates have been qualified for the Tier-III examination, while 4,850 candidates have been cleared the tier-II examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO). However, a total of 46,240 candidates have been qualified for other posts.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd