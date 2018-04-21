SSC CGL 2018: Notification postponed, to be released on May 5 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2018: The commission is now going to release the revised notification on May 5, 2018 at its official website, ssc.nic.in SSC CGL 2018: The commission is now going to release the revised notification on May 5, 2018 at its official website, ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission has delayed the release of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 official notification. The commission was supposed to release the notification tomorrow, April 21, 2018, but is now rescheduled to May 5, 2018. The commission has released a notification on the official website, ssc.nic.in, mentioning that the date for CGL notification has been postponed to May 5, 2018 from April 21.

The examination of CGL 2017 Tier 3 has also been postponed, and the commission will conduct the examination in the month of May. Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

SSC CHSL 2018 Answer Keys

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination on Friday that was conducted between March 4 to March 26, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in.

About SSC

Set up in November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has his headquarter at New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

