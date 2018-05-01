SRMJEEE 2018: Result declared for BTech, download at srmuniv.ac.in

SRMJEEE result 2018: The exam was conducted for BTech admissions from April 16 to 30. The exam was conducted for BTech admissions from April 16 to 30.

SRMJEEE result 2018: The result of the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRM JEEE) has been declared by the SRM University on the official website — srmuniv.ac.in. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam was conducted for BTech admissions from April 16 to 30, 2018. Those who have qualified the same will now be eligible for admission into SRM University Haryana, SRM University AP and the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) for the academic year 2018.

The university will now publish a merit list on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the exam. Those qualified will now have to appear for counselling, the schedule for which is already available. Selected candidates will be issued a counselling letter. At the time of counselling, the candidates must bring their call letter and relevant documents in proof of the Date of Birth, Academic Background, Category, etc.

SRMJEEE results 2018: How to check results

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on SRMJEEE (BTech) 2018 – Result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Students who have attempted the exam will also receive their results on their registered email id and mobile number. It will contain details such as total marks, section-wise marks, and All India ranks.

Counselling: Documents required

There are a number of relevant documents which candidates will be required to carry at the time of counselling, which included —Call letter, SRMJEE 2018 rank card, admit card, mark sheet of class 10th as proof of date of birth, mark sheet of class 12th or its equivalent, photo ID proof , cancelled cheque leaf. At the time of counselling candidates will need to pay Rs 2,10,000 (Registration fee of Rs 10,000 and part of first year tuition fee).

