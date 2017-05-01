SRMJEEE 2017 results to be declared tomorrow at srmuniv.ac.in

SRMJEEE 2017 results: The admission in the SRM University will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the entrance examination SRMJEEE (UG) 2017. SRMJEEE 2017 results: The admission in the SRM University will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the entrance examination SRMJEEE (UG) 2017.

The SRM University will release the results of SRMJEEE 2017 on May 2. The computer-based exam was held between April 1 and April 30, 2017.

The admission in the SRM University will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the entrance examination SRMJEEE (UG) 2017. However, their eligibility for admission is subject to fulfilling the requirement of minimum aggregate in PCM / PCB of higher secondary examination / equivalent as prescribed by the University.

The candidate can check the results from the official website – srmuniv.ac.in.

Read | SRM SRMJEEE 2017: Book your slot now

Steps to check SRMJEEE 2017 results:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on SRMJEEE result 2017.

Enter registration number and other details in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The results will appear on the screen.

Check the results.

Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

For more stories on SRMJEE, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd