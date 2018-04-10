SRM SRMJEEE 2018 slot booking begins at applications.srmuniv.ac.in

SRM slot booking is now available. SRM slot booking is now available.

SRM slot booking: The slot booking for the SRMJEEE 2018 has started and all those aspirants who have applied for the entrance exam can now access the official website – applications.srmuniv.ac.in. The SRM University has released the exam dates and venue for each region. The computer-based exam is scheduled to be held between April 16 and April 30, 2017.

The slot booking is done on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis. The default test city is the one which the candidates has already opted as the first choice in their application. An aspirant will get his/ her second or third city preference if their first city choice has few applicants.

SRMJEEE slot booking, here's how the test city

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, log in with your ID

Step 3: Fill Email ID and password and click on login button.

Step 4: Click on book exam slot

Step 5: Proceed with the slot booking process

Step 6: Select exam venue, date and time.

Step 7: Click on confirm slot or change test date to go back and change the examination date and time.

Step 8: Click on view/ print hall ticket.

Step 9: You will also get an Email and SMS once you complete the above steps.

The candidates can download SRMJEEE 2018 admit card after booking their slot. Students will have to bring their hall ticket and ID proof (which bears photo and date of birth) at the registration desk without which entry will not be allowed. They need to preserve the hall ticket as this is an important document for further processes.

Every year, SRMJEEE is held for the admission in B Tech and M Tech programmes at the SRM Group of Universities. The varsity will released the results in the first week of May and the counselling will begin a week after.

