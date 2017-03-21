SRM SRMJEEE 2017: Slot booking to begin today, check exam dates here

The results will be out on May 2 The results will be out on May 2

The slot booking for the entrance exam SRMJEEE 2017 will begin from today. The SRM University has released the exam dates and venue for each region. The computer-based exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 and April 30, 2017. The slot booking is done on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis. The candidates can also download SRMJEEE 2017 admit card from the official website.

When released, the aspirants have to book their convenient test slots which are subject to the availability of a particular center/ date. The centre of examination and the session, once allotted to the candidate. The exam will be conducted online and the duration of the test is two-and-a-half-hour.

The results will be released on May 2.

Exam pattern: In physics, chemistry and mathematics, a total of 35 questions will be asked of three marks each. While in biology paper, 50 questions will be asked for 2.5 marks each. There will be no negative marking.

Note: The students will have to bring their hall ticket and ID proof (which bears photo and date of birth) at the registration desk without which entry will not be allowed.

The admission will be done on the basis of the performance in the entrance examination SRMJEEE (UG) 2017. However, their eligibility for admission is subject to fulfilling the requirement of minimum aggregate in PCM / PCB of Higher Secondary Examination / Equivalent as prescribed by the University.

