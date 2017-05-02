SRMJEEE 2017: Results declared at srmuniv.ac.in, check how to download score card here

SRMJEEE results 2017: The link to the score card is provided in the page for the SRMJEEE slot booking. SRMJEEE results 2017: The link to the score card is provided in the page for the SRMJEEE slot booking.

SRMJEEE results 2017: SRM University has announced the results for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2017 on May 2, 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now download their score cards from the university’s official website.

The SRMJEEE 2017 was held online during the month of April and the candidates’ perfirmance in the exam will determine their admission to the university for the academic year of 2017-18. To be eligible for the same, candidates must fulfill the minimum requirement of marks in PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry Biology) from any recognised, university prescribed higher secondary examination.

The link to the score card is provided in the page for the SRMJEEE slot booking.

Read | SRMJEEE 2017 results declared at srmuniv.ac.in, check score card now

Steps to download the SRMJEEE 2017 score card:

– Go to the offcial website of the univeristy (srmuniv.ac.in).

– Click on the tab for the “SRMJEE Slot Booking/ Download Score Card”.

– In the new page that opens, click on the link provided for the score card.

– Enter your registration number, “Program Applied For”, date of birth and captcha code.

– Click on “Continue”, download your score card and take a print out for further reference.

For more stories on SRMJEE 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd