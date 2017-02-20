Sri Venkateshwara University UG November 2016 exam results out

SVU results 2016: Enter your register number to check results SVU results 2016: Enter your register number to check results

SVU UG results 2016: Sri Venkateshwara University (SV) Tirupathi has released the Degree 1, 2 & 3 Year supply examinations results for undergraduate courses. The University conducted the BA/ BCom/ BSc/ BBM/ BCA Supply exam in November 2016. The supplementary exam is held for students who did not pass the regular exams.

The results of regular paper of undergraduate courses were declared in June 2016.

The candidates can check the results from the official website following these simple steps

Sri Venkateshwara University UG exam results 2016:

Visit the official website – manabadi.com

On the homepage, click on ‘Sri Venkateshwara University’ results

Enter your hall ticket number and select the respective course

Check and save your results

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati was established in 1954. The University has 54 departments, where in 72 different PG courses and several diploma and certificate courses are being run with a total academic faculty strength of around 400 and 1500 non-teaching and a student strength of 5000, including research scholars. Several novel and newly emerging PG courses have also been introduced during this academic year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd