SRCC to get first woman principal

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is all set to get its first woman principal. Simrit Kaur, professor from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), was selected to be the principal by the university’s apex committee on May 12. The college was without a full-time principal since 2014, after former principal PC Jain retired.

An alumnus of the Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Kaur completed her Masters from the Delhi School of Economics and PhD from FMS. She has been associated with the FMS since 1989 and specialises in public policy reforms, macro-economics and economic theory.

Previously, she used to teach at DU’s Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.

She was selected by the university apex committee among the three candidates who were shortlisted.

SRCC is a trust-run college under the university. The other two candidates in the fray were professor Anil Kumar, a teacher at the college, and C P Gupta, a teacher at the Department of Financial Studies, South Campus.

However, her appointment has not gone down well with members of the university Executive Council (EC). The EC members say that rules of the university ordinance were not followed during the constitution of the apex committee.

“The rule 7 (2) (b) for the appointment of the principal of colleges other than maintained by the university states that the apex committee should consist of Vice-Chancellor, Pro V-C, visitor’s nominee, chairperson of the college governing body and two members of EC, nominated by it. However, we as EC members never nominated anyone. In fact, we came to know of it after the appointment,” said J L Gupta, an EC member.

There was only one EC nominee, M K Pandit, in the committee, Gupta said. The chairman of the college governing body Ajay Shriram, however, said all rules were followed in the appointment process.

