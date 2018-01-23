SPPU to set up bio-toilets on campus, 5 sites identified

Savitribai Phule Pune University (Files) Savitribai Phule Pune University (Files)

The administration of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is planning to set up bio-toilets on the campus to reduce the wastage of water. The proposal will soon be finalised and the work would commence in the next two months, said an official.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said, “In the last seven months since I took charge of the office, I have been trying to improve the facilities the campus provides. I am aware of the poor condition of toilets. Soon, we will provide better facilities.” He added that the “typical” mindset of people has delayed the process until now. According to administrators at SPPU, five locations have been identified in the nearly 400-acre campus for setting up the bio-toilets.

“A local NGO is helping in finalising the bio-toilets, taking inspiration from a German technology. The new facility will need very limited supply of water, something that will meet our needs given the vast size and number of people on the campus. We have seen a demonstration and hope to set up the toilets in the coming two months,” said Arvind Shaligram, officiating registrar, SPPU. He said, despite the addition of the new bio-toilets, the existing facilities will be augmented and remain functional. “We will add more bio-toilets to the fleet in the next academic year,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials added that disposal of the waste water on the campus will be a challenge. Hence, various techniques were being tested. At present, two public toilet facilities are available on the campus — near Adarsh and Aniket canteens — along with a common facility near the main university building. However, on many occasions, the womens’ washroom remain unused as they are often found to be locked or kept open operational for a limited time. Karmalkar said, “We have received several complaints regarding the toilets on the campus, including theft of the metal taps or latches, which renders the facility useless. We even tried using plastic fittings, however, they were also found broken…,” said Karmalkar.

Sanjeevani Patil and her friends shared their recent experience at Modern College campus on Ganeshkhind Road. “I had never visited the campus before. I visited the ladies washroom near the bank. It was unkept, untidy and the taps ran dry,” she said.

