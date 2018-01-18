SPPU to hold 112th convocation on Jan 20

In the second convocation ceremony to be held in this academic year, 58 gold medals will be awarded to meritorious students, 347 students will get doctoral degrees. In the second convocation ceremony to be held in this academic year, 58 gold medals will be awarded to meritorious students, 347 students will get doctoral degrees.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has organised the 112th convocation ceremony on the university campus on Saturday. As many as 97,133 graduate and post-graduate students will receive their certificates this year, of which, 79,371 are graduates and 17,762 are post-graduates. In the second convocation ceremony to be held in this academic year, 58 gold medals will be awarded to meritorious students, 347 students will get doctoral degrees.

However, university officials said, the decade-old Shelar Mama gold medal, which had stirred a huge controversy over its “veganism and teetotalism” criteria in November last year, will not be presented this year. The decision was taken as the process of de-notifying certain criteria set by the Shelar family was still under process at the management and academic council of SPPU. The Shelars had agreed to remove the controversial “veganism” criteria from among the list of criteria set for students to bag the Shelar Mama medals.

During a press meet on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said, “This will be the first convocation ceremony after the implementation of a new rule in 2016, under which there are only four faculties.”

The university officials said that, keeping with the trend, maximum number of students graduating were from engineering and management faculties. The faculty of engineering topped with 46,511 students graduating, of which 1,332 were post-graduates. In management, 6,589 graduated this year, of which 6,279 were post-graduates.

Raghunath Mashelkar, eminent scientist and president of Global Research Alliance, will be the chief guest.

