SPPU to get special facilities under RUSA: Javadekar launches CIS at university

RUSA is the centrally-sponsored scheme of higher education, under MHRD. Express RUSA is the centrally-sponsored scheme of higher education, under MHRD. Express

THE SAVITRIBAI Phule Pune University (SPPU) has become one of 17 Indian universities to receive special facilities under the Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) programme, run by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Identifying the need to keep pace with the technological changes, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also launched a Centre for Intelligent System (CIS) on Monday via video conference. A similar centre was set up at Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

The minister further launched a dedicated website and a mobile app to track the activities under the higher education scheme.

RUSA is the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of higher education, under MHRD. The scheme aims at providing strategic central funding to state higher education departments and institutions, to achieve the broad objectives of access, equity and excellence. The departments and institutions then undertake certain governance, academic and administrative reforms, as a pre-requisite to be entitled for RUSA grants.

With technology advancements, there is increasing need for advanced equipment.

On the day of its launch, the CIS introduced its first product — an Aadhaar-based biometric system resembling an ATM.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said, “Unless we improve our quality of education, there will not be good citizens. Therefore, improvement of quality is the thrust for all our efforts in educational fields.”

The CIS at the varsity is currently undertaking several research projects, that includes developing machinery for surveillance systems, histo-pathological analytics, 3D reconstruction, intelligent synthesis, multi-model systems, among others.

RUSA is considered a step towards improving the education system in our country, for which both central and state governments will be holding discussions.

The ministry is hopeful of seeing changes in the system, with better infrastructure for research laboratories, smart class rooms and various other programmes becoming a reality.

A sum of Rs 1,300 crore was allocated for RUSA during the Union Budget 2017.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now