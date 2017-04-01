SPPU students booked for creating ruckus on campus

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus

FIVE HOSTEL students residing on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus have been booked for allegedly creating a ruckus on the varsity campus late on Thursday night. A case has been filed against Aditya Prabhudesai (24), Arun Kashid (23), Sachin Rajput (29), Ashok Patil (29) and Maruti Avargand (32) at the Charturshrungi police chowky.

It is learnt that two group of students entered into a brawl outside the Competitive Exams Section building, after their bikes collided with each other. “These students not only gathered more supporters but also beat up each other,’’ stated a police officer from Chaturshrungi police chowky. Varsity officials were not available for any comments on the day.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now