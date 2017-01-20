Latest News

SPPU: Protests over MLA remark

Protesting against the remarks by city MLA Medha Kulkarni, some university teachers and non-teaching staff staged a protest at SPPU

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:January 20, 2017 4:31 am
Savitribai Phule Pune University, pune university canteen, pune university canteen work, india news, education news, indian express, File Photo: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Protesting against the remarks by city MLA Medha Kulkarni, some university teachers and non-teaching staff staged a protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday.

Two days ago, Kulkarni had addressed a press conference questioning the A+ grade given to the SPPU by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and alleged discrepancy in the varsity’s self study report (SSR) submitted for purpose of rating.

