SPPU: Protests over MLA remark

File Photo: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Protesting against the remarks by city MLA Medha Kulkarni, some university teachers and non-teaching staff staged a protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday.

Two days ago, Kulkarni had addressed a press conference questioning the A+ grade given to the SPPU by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and alleged discrepancy in the varsity’s self study report (SSR) submitted for purpose of rating.